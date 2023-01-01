You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port 23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (108.8 vs 128.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81% Side bezels 11.5 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1200 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1638:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6% Response time - 50 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a Dragonfly Pro 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 64.6 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 278 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock - 2400 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 0 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS Dragonfly Pro +118% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock - 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.