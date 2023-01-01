Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or Dragonfly Pro – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs HP Dragonfly Pro

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
60 out of 100
HP Dragonfly Pro
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
HP Dragonfly Pro
Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and HP Dragonfly Pro important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (108.8 vs 128.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
Dragonfly Pro

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1638:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6%
Response time - 50 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 278 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 27 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 0 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Dragonfly Pro +118%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock - 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

