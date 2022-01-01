You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108 vs 128.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81.5% Side bezels 11.5 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 42.8 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 338 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 0 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 16 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 +16% 1.69 TFLOPS Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.