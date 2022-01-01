Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108 vs 128.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|Dimensions
|340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|11.5 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|42.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1300:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|338 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 5 15 +11%
1593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6519
7210
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 5 15 +14%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7144
9335
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
