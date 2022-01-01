You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.4 vs 128.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~85.2% Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 36 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1312:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a Gram 14 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 233 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 0 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Gram 14 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.