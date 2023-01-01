You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Display has support for touch input Advantages of the LG Gram Style 14" (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.4 vs 128.6 square inches)

22% sharper screen – 243 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm

12.27 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~85.3% Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.1 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal - No

Display 2496 x 1664 2880 x 1800 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 200 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1000000:1 Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a Gram Style 14" (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 0 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 0 Gbps 6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS Gram Style 14" (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

