Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.9% Side bezels 11.5 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 40 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 2496 x 1664 Size 15 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1558:1 sRGB color space - 97.7% Adobe RGB profile - 62% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1% Response time - 45 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 78.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

