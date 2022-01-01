You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 41 against 36 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (89 vs 134.2 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 36 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.