Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (89 vs 133.8 square inches)

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.8% Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1400:1 sRGB color space - 51% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +32% 330 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 56 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

