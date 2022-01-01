You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4020 RAM - 4GB 8GB 4GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 32GB 64GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~63% Side bezels 8 mm 19.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1536 x 1024 1366 x 768 Size 12.4 inches 11.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 135 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Chromebook 311 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 39 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 2 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +907% 1.41 TFLOPS Chromebook 311 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 32GB 64GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - No Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.