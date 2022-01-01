Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Acer Chromebook 314
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
- Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS
- Around 6.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (89 vs 117 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 149 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
|325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
|755 cm2 (117 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~71.6%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +174%
1271
464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +432%
4487
843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +195%
1312
444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +529%
4878
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|128
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|-
