You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 4GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Around 6.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (89 vs 117 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 149 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~71.6% Side bezels 8 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1536 x 1024 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Chromebook 314 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 0 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 2 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +907% 1.41 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 128 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes -

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.