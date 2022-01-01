Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Chromebook 512 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (89 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~62.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 21.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 12.4 inches 12 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2 +370%
1.41 TFLOPS
Chromebook 512
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

