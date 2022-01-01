You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Around 7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89 vs 106.2 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 50.3 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50.3 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +488% 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 73.8 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

