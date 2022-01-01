Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Swift 1 (SF114-34) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
39 out of 100
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Around 7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89 vs 106.2 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 50.3 against 41 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 952:1
sRGB color space - 61.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 42.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go 2 +10%
330 nits
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2 +488%
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 73.8 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Laptop Go
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Pro 7
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
5. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
6. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Swift 3 (SF314-59)
7. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
8. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский