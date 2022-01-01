You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 4GB 8GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (89 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

70% sharper screen – 254 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 41.8 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 3024 x 1964 Size 12.4 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 149 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 990:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 93.8% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 99.3% Response time 33 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +52% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x2 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

