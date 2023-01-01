Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (89 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 70% sharper screen – 254 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB 47.5 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 93.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 209 grams 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский