Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
49 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (89 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 48% sharper screen – 221 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 41.8 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 93.8% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 65% 86.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 98.7%
Response time 33 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
