NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (89 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41.8 dB
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|990:1
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|93.8%
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65%
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.6%
|68.1%
|Response time
|33 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|209 grams
|545 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4487
7208
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1312
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4878
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +117%
10592
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
