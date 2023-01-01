Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (89 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 845:1
sRGB color space 93.8% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 65% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 68.1%
Response time 33 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams 545 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +246%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

