You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (89 vs 110.5 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~75.8% Side bezels 8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 845:1 sRGB color space 93.8% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 65% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 68.1% Response time 33 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +3% 330 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams 545 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +246% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

