You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (89 vs 110.5 square inches) Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~75.8% Side bezels 8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 932:1 sRGB color space - 62.1% Adobe RGB profile - 43% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +32% 330 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 39 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +80% 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.