Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
48 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (89 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 932:1
sRGB color space - 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 39 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +80%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Laptop Go
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Pro 7
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
5. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский