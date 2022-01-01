You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 4GB 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (89 vs 115 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 330 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

57% sharper screen – 234 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 742 cm2 (115 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.1% Side bezels 8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 2880 x 1800 Size 12.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 149 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 990:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 93.8% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 100% Response time 33 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +82% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 39 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +429% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.