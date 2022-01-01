Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (89 vs 115 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 330 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 57% sharper screen – 234 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 742 cm2 (115 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 93.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 100%
Response time 33 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 39 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Surface Laptop Go 2
2. Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Surface Laptop Go 2
3. Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") vs Surface Laptop Go 2
4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
5. Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский