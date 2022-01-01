You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (89 vs 110 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 330 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

63% sharper screen – 243 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80% Side bezels 8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 2880 x 1800 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 149 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 93.8% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 100% Response time 33 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +82% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 39 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

