You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (89 vs 103.8 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Backlit keyboard

Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.6% Side bezels 8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB 47 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 1195:1 sRGB color space 93.8% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile 65% 65.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 63.8% Response time 33 ms 24 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +21% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC294 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.