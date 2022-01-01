Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (89 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.6%
Side bezels 8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.8 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1195:1
sRGB color space 93.8% 96.1%
Adobe RGB profile 65% 65.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 63.8%
Response time 33 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go 2
330 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +21%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 214 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC294
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

