You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (89 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6% Side bezels 8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB 45 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1200 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 990:1 657:1 sRGB color space 93.8% 56.2% Adobe RGB profile 65% 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 38.6% Response time 33 ms 24 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +32% 330 nits Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.