Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 41 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (89 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.8 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 657:1
sRGB color space 93.8% 56.2%
Adobe RGB profile 65% 38.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 38.6%
Response time 33 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

