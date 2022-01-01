You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 41 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (89 vs 110.7 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

27% sharper screen – 189 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.6% Side bezels 8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Green Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.8 dB 51.6 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 2240 x 1400 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 93.8% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 65% 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 68.8% Response time 33 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.