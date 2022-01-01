Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Precision 3570 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Dell Precision 3570

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Precision 3570
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
Battery 41 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 149 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (89 vs 128.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 12.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go 2 +50%
330 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

