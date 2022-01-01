You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (89 vs 101.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~87% Side bezels 8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Precision 5470 +52% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 72 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.