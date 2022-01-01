You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (89 vs 99.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 66 against 41 watt-hours

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80% Side bezels 8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB 41 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1200 Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 990:1 1551:1 sRGB color space 93.8% 98.1% Adobe RGB profile 65% 69.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 67.6% Response time 33 ms 46 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits ENVY x360 13 (2022) +21% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 327 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.