Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Around 6.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 41 against 32 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (89 vs 119.2 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 149 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~70.3% Side bezels 8 mm 8.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue, Orange Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1536 x 1024 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1456:1 sRGB color space - 62.8% Adobe RGB profile - 43.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +50% 330 nits IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 32 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 2 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +907% 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.