Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (89 vs 116.4 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~71.9% Side bezels 8 mm 9.1 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB 43 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 - sRGB color space 93.8% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +50% 330 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm 300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

