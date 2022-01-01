You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (89 vs 112.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

68% sharper screen – 250 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~83.9% Side bezels 8 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1536 x 1024 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 12.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 149 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +21% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 70 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

