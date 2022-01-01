Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (89 vs 112.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 68% sharper screen – 250 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
