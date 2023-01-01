You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (89 vs 96.1 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 52% sharper screen – 227 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

52% sharper screen – 227 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.7% Side bezels 8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 149 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 - sRGB color space 93.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) +21% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 2:15 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.