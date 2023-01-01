Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (89 vs 96.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 52% sharper screen – 227 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.7%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.8 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 -
sRGB color space 93.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop Go 2 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Surface Laptop Go 2 and XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go
4. Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Surface Laptop Go 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
6. Surface Laptop Go 2 and Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")
7. Surface Laptop Go 2 and Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский