Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.4% Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Green Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB 37.6 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1200 Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 990:1 1112:1 sRGB color space 93.8% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 65% 70% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 69.9% Response time 33 ms 11 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 59 Wh Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 +161% 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.