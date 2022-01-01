Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (89 vs 108 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 71 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 27% sharper screen – 189 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.5%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

