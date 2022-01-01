You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (89 vs 108 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 71 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

27% sharper screen – 189 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.5% Side bezels 8 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1536 x 1024 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 71 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.