You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (89 vs 103.4 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~85.2% Side bezels 8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 990:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 93.8% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% 99% Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.