Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
56 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 14
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (89 vs 106.8 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 330 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.5%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 -
sRGB color space 93.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

