You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (89 vs 128.6 square inches) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 34% sharper screen – 200 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.7% Side bezels 8 mm 11.5 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 2496 x 1664 Size 12.4 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 990:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 93.8% - Adobe RGB profile 65% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Surface Laptop 5 15 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 5 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

