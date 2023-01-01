Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Surface Laptop 5 15 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Laptop 5 15

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Laptop 5 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (89 vs 128.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 200 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Surface Laptop 5 15

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.7%
Side bezels 8 mm 11.5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 93.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 65% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.6% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 209 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 5 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
