Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80% Side bezels 8 mm 8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1536 x 1024 Size 12.4 inches 12.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 149 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1222:1 sRGB color space - 94.4% Adobe RGB profile - 60.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 +10% 330 nits Surface Laptop Go 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 39 Wh Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 39 W Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics G1 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 1.87 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Go n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x2 GB Clock 4266 MHz 1866 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 64GB 128GB 256GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) - Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - No Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

