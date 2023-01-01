Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 3 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

48 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
RAM
Storage 256GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (88.8 vs 101.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.6 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 51% sharper screen – 225 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 3
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 573 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
Surface Laptop Go 3
12.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 71 in2
~17% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 3
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
