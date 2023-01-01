Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 vs Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (88.8 vs 96.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
- 52% sharper screen – 227 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches
|300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
|Area
|573 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|White, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
Surface Laptop Go 3
12.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 71 in2
~12% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|200 grams
|187 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1980
2154
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
6320
9014
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1548
1602
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6312
10109
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
