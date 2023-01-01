Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 3 or ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
Battery 41 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1235U
RAM
Storage 256GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (88.8 vs 100.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 3
vs
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches		 301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm
11.88 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
Area 573 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.1%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
Surface Laptop Go 3
12.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 71 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 290 / 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 3
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Optional
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

