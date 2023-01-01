Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 vs LG Gram 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (88.8 vs 103.4 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|573 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|-
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
Screen space comparison
Gram 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Surface Laptop Go 3
12.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 71 in2
~24% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|200 grams
|230 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1980
Gram 14 (2023) +23%
2430
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
6320
Gram 14 (2023) +56%
9870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1548
Gram 14 (2023) +22%
1888
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6312
Gram 14 (2023) +89%
11960
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 14 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
Full magnesium-alloy body
