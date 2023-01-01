Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 3 or Surface Laptop Go 2 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 vs Laptop Go 2

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
VS
46 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage 256GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 and Laptop Go 2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 3
vs
Surface Laptop Go 2

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches		 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
Area 573 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 12.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 990:1
sRGB color space 100% 93.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 65%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.6%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 39 W 39 W
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 209 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Go 3
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Go 2
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~77.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

