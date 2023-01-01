Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 vs Laptop Go 2
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches
|278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|573 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|12.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|149 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|990:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|93.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|63.6%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|39 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|200 grams
|209 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 3 +36%
1980
1452
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 3 +29%
6320
4905
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 3 +19%
1548
1306
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 3 +29%
6312
4878
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1