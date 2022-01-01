You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (88.7 vs 104.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 278.18 x 205.67 x 15.69 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.62 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.1% Side bezels 8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1222:1 - sRGB color space 94.4% - Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.4% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go n/a Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.