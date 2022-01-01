You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (88.7 vs 101.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 52.6 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

51% sharper screen – 225 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 278.18 x 205.67 x 15.69 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.62 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82% Side bezels 8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 2560 x 1664 Size 12.4 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1222:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 94.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 65.7% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.4% 98.4% Response time 35 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x2 GB - Clock 1866 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

