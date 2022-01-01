Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (88.7 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 58.2 against 39 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 52% sharper screen – 227 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 278.18 x 205.67 x 15.69 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.62 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 94.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.4% 98.8%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB -
Clock 1866 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Air (M2, 2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский