Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
From $549
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (88.7 vs 95.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 67 against 39 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 278.1 mm (10.95 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 205.7 mm (8.1 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~78.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue White, Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 -
sRGB color space 94.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

