Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (88.7 vs 95.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 67 against 39 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Width
|278.1 mm (10.95 inches)
|304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
|Height
|205.7 mm (8.1 inches)
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|White, Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1222:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
