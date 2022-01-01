Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (88.7 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 75 against 39 watt-hours
- Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 63% sharper screen – 243 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.18 x 205.67 x 15.69 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.62 inches
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1222:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.4%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1058
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2836
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +140%
6812
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1059
1308
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4140
6435
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
