You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (88.7 vs 98.4 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 63 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~85.1% Side bezels 8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44.2 dB 41.6 dB

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 12.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1222:1 897:1 sRGB color space 94.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 60.2% - Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 300 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go n/a ZenBook 14 UX435 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 1866 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.