54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
30 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
Battery 39 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Dell Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (88.7 vs 130.8 square inches)
  • 49% sharper screen – 149 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.5%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 400:1
sRGB color space 94.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 256 96
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

