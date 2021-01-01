Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (88.7 vs 130.8 square inches)
- 49% sharper screen – 149 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1222:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go +130%
1078
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go +258%
3066
856
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go +135%
1059
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go +433%
4140
777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|96
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1