You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1536 x 1024 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 39 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (88.7 vs 130.8 square inches)

49% sharper screen – 149 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.5% Side bezels 8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1222:1 400:1 sRGB color space 94.4% - Adobe RGB profile 60.2% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 256 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go n/a Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB Clock 1866 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.