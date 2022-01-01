Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 55 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~88.6%
Side bezels 8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 2000:1
sRGB color space 94.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 39 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

