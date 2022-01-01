Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or EliteBook 840 G8 – what's better?

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
HP EliteBook 840 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and HP EliteBook 840 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (88.7 vs 107.6 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 53 against 39 watt-hours
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches		 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~77.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 -
sRGB color space 94.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits
EliteBook 840 G8 +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 39 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
