Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (88.7 vs 100.4 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 54 against 39 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Backlit keyboard
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
|319 x 203 x 16.6 mm
12.56 x 7.99 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|648 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~83.4%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1222:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1034
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2880
4243
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1059
1317
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4140
4875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|-
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
