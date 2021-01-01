Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs HP ENVY 13

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
HP ENVY 13
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
From $549
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1536 x 1024
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 278.1 mm (10.95 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 205.7 mm (8.1 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~81.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 -
sRGB color space 94.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits
ENVY 13
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go
1040
ENVY 13 +26%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go
2858
ENVY 13 +52%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go
428
ENVY 13 +19%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go
1371
ENVY 13 +46%
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 256 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB -
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

